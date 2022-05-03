Wolves take Commissioner’s Cup in league finale

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a classic hockey contest Monday night at the Watertown Fairgrounds ice arena.

In game three of the FPHL championship, the Watertown Wolves hosted Carolina with the winner taking home the Commissioner’s Cup.

The Wolves strike first in the first when Ahmed Mahfouz finds the back of the net. It’s 1-0 Watertown.

Second period: Columbus knots the score when Jack Riley’s redirect beats Adam Beukeboom, making it 1-all.

The Wolves regain the lead a little over four minutes later when Jimmy Lodge goes top shelf -- a power play tally -- 2-1 Watertown.

Late in the second, Columbus gets the equalizer and Josh Pietrantonio buries the blast. Now it’s 2-all.

And that’s the way this one would stay until midway through double overtime when Lane King sticks home the loose puck, giving the Wolves a 3-2 overtime win in the longest game in FPHL history and the Commissioner’s Cup for the third time in team history.

Team captain Justin MacDonald was named the MVP.

“Oh my god, my heart was beating out of my chest there,” coach Brent Clarke said. “I just believed in the guys and the guys believed in each other. I knew we were going to win this -- bring it back to Hockeytown here.”

“We battled -- I mean each and every one from the ownership all the way down to the coaching staff, to the players, to the healthy scratches -- we did it,” MVP MacDonald said. “Especially the fans, we wouldn’t be here without them.”

“Yeah, I mean Mahfouz took the puck hard to the net and all I did was put the rebound in,” said Lane King, who scored the game-winning goal. “Our team never quit.”

It also marked the last game for owner Andreas Johansson, who said he has sold the team to local businessman Tyler Weese.

Johansson says he’s confident the new ownership will carry on what he built over his two seasons of owning the Wolves.

“I think they will,” he said. “Most of the guys are going to stay on. Clarkie has done a lot of the work. A lot of the hockey guys are staying on so I don’t see any reason why they can’t. I always try to bring a certain touch to what I do and I think I’ve done a pretty good job up here. But I’m sure whoever the new owner coming in is going to do just fine and I wish him all the best.”>

Monday’s local scores

High school baseball

Parishville-Hopkinton 16, St. Lawrence Central 3

Madrid-Waddington 14, St. Regis Falls 4

Malone 14, Potsdam 10

Salmon River 17, OFA 7

Harrisville 15, Hermon-DeKalb 1

Beaver River 9, South Lewis 3

High school softball

Canton 25, Massena 9

OFA 17, Salmon River 1

Hammond 16, Lisbon 1

Hermon-DeKalb 9, Harrisville 8

South Jefferson 22, Watertown 0

Boys’ high school lacrosse

General Brown 18, Lowville 1

Girls’ high school lacrosse

Salmon River 23, Saranac-Lake Placid 6

High school golf

General Brown 6, Thousand Islands 1

General Brown 6, South Lewis 1

Massena 222, Madrid-Waddington 260

Potsdam 205, OFA 206

Malone 233, Tupper Lake 318

Salmon River 222, Colton-Pierrepont 318

Norwood-Norfolk 224, Clifton-Fine 279

