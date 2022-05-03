Advertisement

‘Xander’s Story’ Thursday at Canton Central

By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A ‘parents only’ discussion of the challenges students face is set for later this week at Canton Central School.

It will focus on three students who died because of social media-related issues: Xander Worthley, who died in April after participating in the ‘choking challenge’ on TikTok, and Shylynn Dixon and Riley Basford, two St. Lawrence County teens who committed suicide after being bullied online and threatened with exposure of personal photos.

“This is going further beyond the sextortion cases we heard about last year, but we’re now talking about online challenges and so forth,” said Alexa Backus, Director of the St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau.

Organizers said parents should be prepared for an honest discussion of the challenges students face. The session is at 7 PM Thursday at Canton Central.

