Brice Jerome Gibson “Kaherakeron”, 42, of Kanesatake

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KANESATAKE, QUEBEC (WWNY) - Brice Jerome Gibson “Kaherakeron”, 42, unexpectedly passed away Friday, April 29, 2022 at Hospital of St. Eustache in St. Eustache, Quebec.

Brice was born on October 31, 1979 in Syracuse, New York, the son of the late Wesley “Scat” Gibson and the late Carleen “Darlu” McDonald.  After the sudden death of his mother, he along with his siblings, were raised by his grandparents, Franklin and Agnes McDonald.

Brice worked for a time at the Arena on the Onondaga Nation and worked during the floods for the council in Kanestake.  Brice was blessed with a daughter and lived his best life for her.  Brice enjoyed many activities, but smoking weed was his all-time favorite pastime.  Additionally, he had a great love for music, playing guitar, singing, gaming, drawing, fishing, and cooking.

Brice is survived by his grandmother who raised him, Agnes McDonald of Kanesatake; his wife, Danielle Paolucci; his daughter, Meadow May Gibson, at home; his sisters, Lisa Gibson (Randy Maracle) and Allix Gibson (Kahetiio Gray), all of Kanesatake; his nephews, Caleb, Sheldon, and Brylan Hannaburg; his niece, Carleen Gibson; and aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his grandfather, Franklin McDonald.

Friends may call at the Akwesasne Homemakers beginning at 10:00 AM Friday until 10:00 AM Saturday when his funeral services will be held.  Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery, Akwesasne.

Due to allergies, the family is requesting no flowers and please refrain from wearing fragrances.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

