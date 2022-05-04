Advertisement

Can-Am driver spotlight: David Rogers

Can-Am driver spotlight: David Rogers
By Mel Busler
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mel Busler begins another season of his Tuesday night Can-Am Speedway report. This week, he takes a look at a driver who calls the nasty track of the north home.

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - David Rogers is a talented driver in the Sportsman Division.

He closed out last season on a high.

His plans for this season are all set...

Rogers has had a great deal of success in many different levels of racing...

He’s thankful for all the help, beginning with his right-hand man.

David Rogers, making it happen for car owner Dave Thompson at Can-Am Speedway.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooke Jobson
Missing girl found in good health
Swans on North Sandy Pond.
Swans shot, residents upset
City firefighters work to put out a fire Tuesday at 618 Cayuga Avenue in Watertown.
Dogs, cats lost in Watertown fire
Staff at Indian River Central School Tuesday, May 3, 2022, wearing bright safety vests to honor...
Indian River Central mourns passing of ‘one of our own’
Police returned Monday to the west branch of the St. Regis River off State Highway 11B in the...
Police return to river spot to search for murder weapon

Latest News

Boys' and girls' teams from Norwood-Norfolk and Salmon River faced off in track and field...
Highlights & scores: Norwood-Norfolk vs. Salmon River in track & field
Highlights & scores: Norwood-Norfolk vs. Salmon River in track & field
Can-Am driver spotlight: David Rogers
Wolves take Commissioner’s Cup; new owner announced