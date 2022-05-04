Convalt Energy gets approval to build factory near airport

TOWN OF HOUNSFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Convalt Energy has the green light to build a factory in the town of Hounsfield.

The more than 300,000-square-foot facility will make solar panels. Unanimous approval for the project came from the town of Hounsfield board at a meeting Tuesday night.

The plant would be built in a new business park next door to the Watertown International Airport.

The next step for CEO Hari Achuthan is to secure the financing for the project. He hopes to break ground by July.

Meanwhile, Achuthan says, “Convalt has obtained a critical approval for the development of a very large solar project in southeast Asia in Laos. This will help drive demand for our panels in 2024 and 2025. The contract is valued at $250 million.”

