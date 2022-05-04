County decides against giving YMCA more money for center

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County has decided not to give the Watertown YMCA any more financial support for its community and aquatics center planned for downtown Watertown.

The YMCA was asking for just under $900,000 in funding for the $27 million project.

County Legislator Anthony Doldo says he voted no because he believes there are other more urgent issues the county needs to tackle.

“With all that’s going on in our community with mental health issues and homelessness issues, and our own issues within the county organization, also roads and bridges failing, how could we take this money and give it to an organization that wants to put in a new building, and not take care of our needs first,” he said.

Meanwhile, those helping the YMCA project say the Y’s programs are just as beneficial to the community.

JCIDA CEO David Zembiec says the old call center location is still a vital location to the project.

“Being right in the center of downtown, shops surrounding, offices surrounding, people going to the park do the Y thing while they’re downtown. Run across the street, boom, run out to get something to eat before or after they’ve been to the Y,” he said.

Zembiec says it’s up to the YMCA board to decide what’s next for the project in terms of paying for it.

At last word, the Y needs another $7 or $8 million.

YMCA officials didn’t get back to us.

