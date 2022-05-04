Advertisement

Federal judge: NY should seek approval to delay primary

Gavel
Gavel(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A Manhattan federal judge has let New York proceed with its plans to move June congressional and state Senate primaries to August and asked the state Board of Elections to seek approval from an Albany federal judge.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan rejected Wednesday the application for a temporary restraining order from a lawsuit filed by New York voters.

The voters, represented by Democratic attorney Marc Elias, said it’s too late to draft new maps in time for a June primary even though state appeals judges found the maps were unconstitutional.

