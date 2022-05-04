Advertisement

Griff’s Propane Exchange building razed

Crews leveled Griff's Propane Exchange on Route 3 on Wednesday.
By Brendan Straub
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - A town of Pamelia building has been demolished nearly four months after a fire swept through it.

CEO Pamela Griffin says the company will not be rebuilding on the site but will look to move into a bigger facility close to Watertown.

She says the business is working with its insurance company right now and is currently operating out of Geneva, New York.

Griff’s caught fire on the morning of January 22. Officials at the time said Griff’s workers were handling a propane tank that started leaking and eventually sparked the blaze.

Flames spread to a neighboring warehouse operated by Overhead Door Company. The warehouse was destroyed and was later razed in March.

