Highlights & scores: Norwood-Norfolk vs. Salmon River in track & field

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Track and field was the focus as Norwood-Norfolk hosted Salmon River in both boys’ and girls’ events.

Winners on the boys’ side included:

- Norwood-Norfolk’s Jase Williamson won the 400 hurdles and the high jump.

- Liam Miller-Lynch captured the 100 meters.

- Corbin Gardner topped the 200 meters.

- Dominic Fiacco bested the 3,000.

- Zach Perry won the shotput and Colin Bromley won the discus.

- The Flyers captured the 3200-meter relay.

For Salmon River:

- Ty Leroux won the 400 meters, the long jump and the triple jump.

- Kade Lazore won the 800 and 1600 meters.

The Shamrocks won the 400- and 1600-meter relays.

- In a close finish, Norwood-Norfolk beat Salmon River 108-94.

On the girls’ side:

- Norwood-Norfolk’s Maddie Dinneen won four events -- the 200, 400, 1500 meters and 400 hurdles.

- Teammate Madison Carista won the 800.

- Kylee Tebo won the 100 meters.

- Emerson Garrow won the shotput.

- Madeleine Elliott won the discus.

- Rachel Hewey won the high jump.

- Norwood-Norfolk won all three relay events.

For Salmon River:

- Krissy Oakes won the long jump and triple jump.

- Jasmine Oakes won the 3000 meters.

Final girls’ score: Norwood-Norfolk 166, Salmon River 48

Tuesday’s local scores

High school baseball

Carthage 4, Watertown 1

Belleville Henderson 7, Sackets Harbor 0

Lisbon 18, Morristown 2

Lisbon 5, Morristown 2

Norwood-Norfolk 8, Madrid-Waddington 3

Tupper Lake 8, Brushton-Moira 1

Tupper Lake 18, Brushton-Moira 0

Canton 10, Massena 0

South Jefferson 3, Lowville 1

Chateaugay 9, St. Regis Falls 6

Alexandria 26, LaFargeville 2

General Brown 6, Sandy Creek 2

High school softball

General Brown 5, Indian River 2

Thousand Islands 18, Copenhagen 2

South Lewis 7, Sackets Harbor 4

Norwood-Norfolk 15, Madrid-Waddington 4

Gouverneur 16, Massena 3

Heuvelton 3, Edwards-Knox 2

Chateaugay 11, St. Regis Falls 3

Colton-Pierrepont 20, Parishville-Hopkinton 0

Boys’ high school lacrosse

General Brown 17, Thousand Islands 4

Watertown 9, South Jefferson 4

Plattsburgh 10, Potsdam 4

Salmon River 14, OFA 6

Girls’ high school lacrosse

Watertown 12, Indian River 11

Carthage 10, Immaculate Heart 9

South Jefferson 20, General Brown 1

Heuvelton 10, Saranac-Lake Placid 8

Canton 9, Massena 5

Potsdam 9, Plattsburgh 8

Potsdam 14, Plattsburgh 2

Salmon River 28, OFA 2

High school golf

Potsdam 202, Gouverneur 258

Salmon River 219, Norwood-Norfolk 253

South Jefferson 7, Indian River 0

South Jefferson 7, Immaculate Heart 0

Immaculate Heart 7, Indian River 0

Boys’ high school tennis

Carthage 4, Watertown 1

