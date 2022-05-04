Highlights & scores: Norwood-Norfolk vs. Salmon River in track & field
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Track and field was the focus as Norwood-Norfolk hosted Salmon River in both boys’ and girls’ events.
Winners on the boys’ side included:
- Norwood-Norfolk’s Jase Williamson won the 400 hurdles and the high jump.
- Liam Miller-Lynch captured the 100 meters.
- Corbin Gardner topped the 200 meters.
- Dominic Fiacco bested the 3,000.
- Zach Perry won the shotput and Colin Bromley won the discus.
- The Flyers captured the 3200-meter relay.
For Salmon River:
- Ty Leroux won the 400 meters, the long jump and the triple jump.
- Kade Lazore won the 800 and 1600 meters.
The Shamrocks won the 400- and 1600-meter relays.
- In a close finish, Norwood-Norfolk beat Salmon River 108-94.
On the girls’ side:
- Norwood-Norfolk’s Maddie Dinneen won four events -- the 200, 400, 1500 meters and 400 hurdles.
- Teammate Madison Carista won the 800.
- Kylee Tebo won the 100 meters.
- Emerson Garrow won the shotput.
- Madeleine Elliott won the discus.
- Rachel Hewey won the high jump.
- Norwood-Norfolk won all three relay events.
For Salmon River:
- Krissy Oakes won the long jump and triple jump.
- Jasmine Oakes won the 3000 meters.
Final girls’ score: Norwood-Norfolk 166, Salmon River 48
Tuesday’s local scores
High school baseball
Carthage 4, Watertown 1
Belleville Henderson 7, Sackets Harbor 0
Lisbon 18, Morristown 2
Lisbon 5, Morristown 2
Norwood-Norfolk 8, Madrid-Waddington 3
Tupper Lake 8, Brushton-Moira 1
Tupper Lake 18, Brushton-Moira 0
Canton 10, Massena 0
South Jefferson 3, Lowville 1
Chateaugay 9, St. Regis Falls 6
Alexandria 26, LaFargeville 2
General Brown 6, Sandy Creek 2
High school softball
General Brown 5, Indian River 2
Thousand Islands 18, Copenhagen 2
South Lewis 7, Sackets Harbor 4
Norwood-Norfolk 15, Madrid-Waddington 4
Gouverneur 16, Massena 3
Heuvelton 3, Edwards-Knox 2
Chateaugay 11, St. Regis Falls 3
Colton-Pierrepont 20, Parishville-Hopkinton 0
Boys’ high school lacrosse
General Brown 17, Thousand Islands 4
Watertown 9, South Jefferson 4
Plattsburgh 10, Potsdam 4
Salmon River 14, OFA 6
Girls’ high school lacrosse
Watertown 12, Indian River 11
Carthage 10, Immaculate Heart 9
South Jefferson 20, General Brown 1
Heuvelton 10, Saranac-Lake Placid 8
Canton 9, Massena 5
Potsdam 9, Plattsburgh 8
Potsdam 14, Plattsburgh 2
Salmon River 28, OFA 2
High school golf
Potsdam 202, Gouverneur 258
Salmon River 219, Norwood-Norfolk 253
South Jefferson 7, Indian River 0
South Jefferson 7, Immaculate Heart 0
Immaculate Heart 7, Indian River 0
Boys’ high school tennis
Carthage 4, Watertown 1
