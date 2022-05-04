Advertisement

Historic downtown Watertown buildings get facelifts

A string of historic buildings on Watertown's Public Square are getting a facelift.
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Some of the oldest -- if not the oldest – buildings in Watertown are getting a facelift.

The series of structures, first built in the 1820s -- 200 years ago -- are 18, 22, and 24 Public Square. They’re on the corner going onto Franklin Street.

Owner Jake Johnson bought them in 2019. He tells 7 News he’s investing $100,000 to spruce up the fronts and boutique store space will become available.

During the facelifts, contractors found a sign from the 1930s or ‘40s for a dairy bar at 22 Public Square.

That sign hangs in a photo provided in records from the State Historic Preservation Office.

