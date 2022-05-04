Inflation, supply shortages drive vehicle repair prices higher

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You may have noticed that car repairs like brake and oil changes are more expensive. It’s because of inflation and supply chain issues.

At Ron’s Brake and Automotive near Watertown, cars aren’t the only things going up. The prices of pretty much everything are rising too.

“People don’t think of it when they go to, like, their cars; it just seems like that’s an everyday thing. You get in it, you just use it but when you need to get something, it’s not just readily available anymore,” said owner Ron London.

He says the price of changing someone’s brakes has taken the biggest jump. Brake pads are up 30 to 40 percent from a year ago and rotors have almost doubled.

London says when he talks to his suppliers, they are also unsure when prices could go down again, causing customers to cringe when it comes time to pay.

“They understand it, but they don’t like it but there’s not much anybody can do. I mean, this is what we live and the society we live in right now,” said London.

He’s also using some of the last oil containers he could get from his main supplier.

“That is the last two cases, so I bought them both. They don’t have a clue when and if they are going to get anymore in,” he said.

London says these changes have taken a toll on everyday business but until things turn around, he asks customers to be prepared ahead of time as they work with what they have.

“I don’t know where it is going to end. I don’t know if it’s ever going to come back but everybody is in the same boat. Everybody is just going to have to be patient,” he said.

London says the best thing to do if your car needs maintenance is call quickly because there is no quick fix.

