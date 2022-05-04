Advertisement

Jefferson County to launch official probe into DSS

By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An official investigation will be launched into claims that the Jefferson County Department of Social Services broke the law.

That’s according to county Legislator Anthony Doldo, who chairs the Health and Human Services Committee.

The investigation will look into claims made by Jennifer Constance, who has been in a long custody battle with DSS over guardianship of her granddaughter.

Constance, who is herself a DSS employee, claims the agency failed to initially inform her about her biological granddaughter’s placement in the foster care system, even though the case paperwork indicates she was informed.

She says the lack of notification violated the Family Court Act, which says when a child is being removed from his or her home, DSS must inform other relatives, including all grandparents.

Doldo said the Health and Human Services Committee will work with an attorney to launch an official investigation into Constance’s claims.

“My committee feels like an investigation is warranted, so, you know, we’re going to do an investigation. We’re going to be transparent as much as we can to the point of not breaking confidentiality. But, you know, there will be a report in the end,” he said.

Constance said last month she has spent thousands of dollars on attorneys to help her gain custody of her granddaughter.

She said DSS Commissioner Teresa Gaffney called the situation “very unfortunate.”

Gaffney told 7 News that the agency does everything it can to ensure it follows regulations and its number one goal is the safety of children. And if there are any mistakes are made, they are used as a training opportunity.

