Advertisement

Kitten recovering after being rescued from Las Vegas dumpster fire

The Animal Foundation is treating the kitten, which they named Savannah, in their kitten nursery.
By Elaine Emerson
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) - A 4-week-old kitten was rescued from a dumpster fire in Las Vegas.

The Animal Foundation of Las Vegas is treating the kitten, which they named Savannah, in their kitten nursery. The shelter doesn’t have many details on how Savannah was caught in the fire, but she suffered burnt paws, singed fur and whiskers, KVVU reported.

Savannah, kitten saved from dumpster fire
Savannah, kitten saved from dumpster fire(The Animal Foundation)

Savannah is on medication to help with pain and is in an incubator to warm her up. The Animal Foundation said she will be going to a foster home to heal.

To donate to Savannah’s care, visit animalfoundation.com/savannah.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooke Jobson
Missing girl found in good health
Swans on North Sandy Pond.
Swans shot, residents upset
Fuccillo Auto Group sign on Route 11 in Adams. The group has been sold to New Jersey native...
Fuccillo dealerships in north country under new ownership
Staff at Indian River Central School Tuesday, May 3, 2022, wearing bright safety vests to honor...
Indian River Central mourns passing of ‘one of our own’
City firefighters work to put out a fire Tuesday at 618 Cayuga Avenue in Watertown.
Dogs, cats lost in Watertown fire

Latest News

The Federal Reserve must move faster than it has in the past to rein in high inflation, Chair...
Fed raises key rate by a half-point in bid to tame inflation
Why the word ‘incorrigible’ is banned in state education law
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Oath Keeper from NC pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy
Lewis County community center rendering
Survey results revive talk about Lewis County community center
FILE - Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 22nd Annual...
Dave Chappelle tackled during comedy show, police arrest man