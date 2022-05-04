Mornng Checkup: National Nurses Week

Advertisement

Morning Checkup: National Nurses Week

Morning Checkup: National Nurses Week
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center wants to thank its nurses for all they’ve been through over the past couple of years because of the pandemic.

Chief nursing officer Jacqueline Dawe says Samaritan is honoring National Nurses Week by giving nurses “a big, big thank you for everything they do.”

Watch the video for her interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

Officially, it’s May 6-12 and Samaritan has a lineup of games and prizes planned throughout the week.

