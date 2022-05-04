Advertisement

Opening statements delivered in Swem murder trial

Christopher Swem, convicted murderer, won a new trial Friday after an appeals court ruled the original trial judge had erred.(Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A jury has been seated and opening statements began Wednesday in the murder trial of Christopher Swem in Jefferson County Court.

Swem was convicted in July 2018 in the 2017 stabbing death of Shawndell Anderson.

In April 2020, a state appeals court ruled that Swem’s conviction on murder, assault, weapons possession and tampering with evidence charges should be tossed out - clearing the way for a new trial.

In his first trial, prosecutors argued Swem stabbed Anderson in a fight during a raucous house party on Moulton Street.

Witnesses said Swem and Anderson got into a fight after Anderson pushed Swem’s girlfriend to the ground. Anderson suffered five stab wounds, two of which were fatal.

Swem was sentenced to at least 25 years in prison.

Testimony in his new trial is set to begin Thursday.

