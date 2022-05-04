Rain, rain is going away

(WWNY) - We’ll have rain and fog pretty much all day. And rain could be heavy at times.

It won’t last forever, though. Skies will start to clear toward late afternoon and evening.

Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Skies continue to clear overnight. Lows will be around 40.

We’ll have full-on sunshine and highs around 60 for Thursday and Friday.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-60s.

We’re in for a gorgeous Mother’s Day on Sunday. It will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

It will be sunny and 70 on Monday.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

