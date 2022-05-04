Roadside marker honors man crucial to 10th Mountain Division’s creation

PAUL SMITHS, New York (WWNY) - A new state historical marker honors a man who helped create the 10th Mountain Division.

The roadside marker helps identify the gravesite of Charles Minot “Minnie” Dole at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Paul Smiths.

Dole founded the National Ski Patrol to supply first aid and rescue support at ski venues in 1938.

During World War II, he convinced the United States War Department to form the United States Army Ski Troopers in the 10th Mountain Division to combat Germans on the mountainous Italian terrain.

On Monday, the National Ski Patrol unveiled the roadside marker with a ceremony that included members of Dole’s family, 10th Mountain Division Commander Major General Milford Beagle, and elected officials. They also rededicated the graveside memorials.

The roadside marker is funded through the National Ski Patrol Eastern Division.

The graveside memorials were formally installed in 1998.

