Survey results revive talk about Lewis County community center

Lewis County community center rendering
Lewis County community center rendering(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Lewis County community center in Lowville hasn’t been talked about in months, but the idea is back after data contained in a survey showed support for it.

The survey conducted by Jefferson Community College shows people in Lewis County are supportive of a community center that would include an indoor turf field, walking track, and basketball courts.

“It would just give people more opportunity to be active and to be involved, and just be around their peers,” said District 2 Legislator Lisa Virkler.

The proposed 35,000-square-foot center would need a $13.6 million investment. First discussed last summer, there are now data showing community support.

The poll shows 64-percent of people surveyed believe the community center should be financially supported by the county, and 53-percent say they’d be willing to drive up to 15 miles to use it.

“As lawmakers, this certainly solidifies our thinking that this could absolutely benefit our community and that people are very interested in it,” said Virkler.

To run the center, the county would enter into an agreement with Lowville’s Double Play Community Center, a well-known entity in the community.

Executive Director Dan Myers says people from Harrisville and even Alexandria Bay come to Double Play. He adds the benefits would far outweigh the county’s cost.

“It’s a great way to recruit young professionals. We’re always looking to keep people in this area. There’s not a better facility than something like this for industry to come and surround themselves with the quality of life progress we have,” said Myers.

Virkler says while the results are encouraging, getting the funding is the next hurdle.

“There’s tons of wonderful ideas out there, but we have to fund them somehow, and that’s the next biggest question,” she said.

Some of the funding may have to come from taxpayer dollars, which some county legislators found a problem with back in June.

They asked why those who live at the southern end of Lewis County should pay for a center that’s built in Lowville.

District 1 Legislator Phil Hathway says while it would be nice to have, he would instead be open to the idea of giving Double Play an annual contribution with the town and village of Lowville.

