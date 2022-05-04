Terry W. Scee, Sr., 91, of Clayton

Terry W. Scee, Sr., passed away at his home on Sunday, May 1st while under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County. (Funeral Home)

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Terry W. Scee, Sr., passed away at his home on Sunday, May 1st while under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County. He was 91 years old.

Terry was born in Clayton, NY on May 28, 1930 the son to the late Percy and Anita Scee, Sr. He married Shirley Gaylor on Decmeber 10, 1949. Shirely passed away January 3, 2011.

He worked for Niagara Mohawk as a Line Supervisor in Watertown for 40 years retiring in 1990 and was in the Army Reserves for 25 years.

Surviving are his children, Terry Scee Jr., Watertown; Michael “Henry” Scee, Watertown; Ricky (Paula) Scee, Watertown; Patricia (Robert) Booth, Belleville; Cindy (Billy) Gardner, Glen Park; Scott (Kathie) Scee, Watertown; Kristine (Donald) Frederick, Adams Center; companion, Mary Kirk, 16 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, sister, Jacqueline Dodge, Detriot MI; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and wife he was predeceased by his brother, Percy, Jr., 2 sisters, Evelyn Weise, Joyce Catalina, 2 grandsons, Larry Plummer, Tyler Johnson and a daughter-in-law Cynthia Scee.

Terry was a member of the Watertown Elks, American Legion and the former North Side Improvement League.

There will be no services, a private burial will be held in North Watertown Cemetery, Bradley St., Watertown at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com

