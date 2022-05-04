Trailways moves bus business to mall

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - To catch the Trailways bus in the Watertown area, you need to go to the mall.

Trailways has moved its pickup and drop-off location to the Salmon Run Mall.

There’s now a kiosk inside the mall and it’s open a few hours each day.

Trailways’ last location was Seaway Plaza just outside Watertown.

Before that, it had a terminal on State Street in the city.

