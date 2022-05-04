Advertisement

Why the word ‘incorrigible’ is banned in state education law

(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - A word is now banned in New York state education law.

Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill passed in the Senate and Assembly aimed at the word “incorrigible.”

Hochul says that term comes with a stigma and historical racial bias.

“’Incorrigible,’ or ‘incapable of being corrected, not reformable’ as defined by Merriam-Webster, is a term that has historically been applied to girls of color for behavior that is not stereotypically feminine. This bill aims to right the historical wrongs of racial bias and discrimination that stemmed from use of the word by removing reference to the term “incorrigible” in education law,” Hochul’s news release stated.

