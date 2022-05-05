Ann J. Winters, 84, of Ogdensburg

Funeral services for Ann J. Winters, age 84, of Tuck Road, Ogdensburg, will be held at 10:00am on Tuesday (May 10, 2022) at Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Deacon Mark LaLonde officiating. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Ann J. Winters, age 84, of Tuck Road, Ogdensburg, will be held at 10:00am on Tuesday (May 10, 2022) at Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Deacon Mark LaLonde officiating. Entombment will follow at Foxwood Memorial Park. Calling hours will be held on Monday from 2:00 – 6:00pm at the funeral home. Mrs. Winters passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital on Tuesday (May 3, 2022) surrounded by her loving family. Surviving are her children Kevin (Patty) Winters of Lisbon and Shelley (Clede) Spooner of Canton; two sisters Patricia Bouchard of Waddington and Marilyn Barton of Ogdensburg; six grandchildren Clede (Sarah) Spooner, Bridget Spooner, Kristin (Billy) Welcome, Marianne (Ryan) Claxton, Ashlee (Matt) Crosby and Danielle (Ryan) Beshaw; 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews & cousins. Ann was predeceased by her husband Ronald in 2015; and three brothers Donald, Francis & Gary LaRue. She was born on March 10, 1938 in Ogdensburg, a daughter of Joseph & Selma (Denny) LaRue. She graduated from Lisbon High School and later married Ronald D. Winters on August 6, 1955 at Philip & James Catholic Church in Lisbon. Ann worked many years as a clerical payroll worker for Rockland State Hospital, Newell’s Manufacturing, St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center, and the Lisbon Central School Business Office, where she retired from after 28 years of service. Ann sold Mary Kay Cosmetics and took care of the books for the Winters Milk Haulers business, alongside her husband for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, camping, traveling to Florida, watching racing and selling Mary Kay. Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA, or the Lisbon Volunteer Fire Dept. Condolences and fond memories can also be made online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.