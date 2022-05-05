Advertisement

Another great season so far for Spartans softball

Spartans softball on top again.
By Mel Busler
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - The South Jefferson softball team is once again putting together a great season.

Steve Randall’s Spartans are once again finding success on the diamond.

The Spartans are off to an undefeated 7-0 league start, 8-1 overall.

Randall and his team are happy but not satisfied with the fast start.

It’s a young group with just three seniors and three juniors. The seniors are taking seriously the role of leading the team both on and off the field.

The Spartans’ softball program is always competitive year in and year out.

Expectations are high for what lies ahead the rest of the season. With the track record this program has put together, expect big things from South Jefferson this season.

