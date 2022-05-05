Antique Boat Museum opens for season on Saturday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Antique Boat Museum in Clayton is opening for the season this weekend.

ABM’s executive director Rebecca Hopfinger and Caitlin Playle, events and communications coordinator, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about it.

The museum, which features a collection of over 300 antique and classic boats and thousands of recreational boating artifacts, opens for the 2022 season on Saturday.

It will remain open seven days a week, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., through Columbus Day. After Columbus Day, the museum will be open on weekends, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., through October 30.

The museum store will also open Saturday.

Ride the River boat rides will begin Memorial Day Weekend, providing visitors with the opportunity to take a 45-minute boat ride through the 1000 Islands in the ABM’s triple cockpit runabout. Guided walking tours of the historic houseboat, La Duchesse, will also begin Memorial Day Weekend.

Skiff rowing will be available to visitors starting in the month of June. The Free Community Sailing and Rowing program will run in July and August. Detailed listings of ABM special events and educational courses are available at abm.org.

ABM visitors continue to have a choice of four admission packages: General Admission; Tour of La Duchesse & General Admission; Ride the River & General Admission; and Ride the River, Tour of La Duchesse & General Admission.

Complete package pricing is available at abm.org.

Discount admission is available for seniors, youth and children, and families of four. This year discount admission will be offered to all holders of a valid military ID: active duty, retired, reserve, and dependent.

Two new exhibits debut in the Elizabeth and Bolling Haxall Building this year: The Old Reliable: The Historically Inspired Designs of Slipstream Watercraft in the Homer L. Dodge Gallery, and Beneath the Surface: The Maritime Artwork of Roland Stevens in the concours gallery between the Gordon and Coffin Galleries.

