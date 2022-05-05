Advertisement

Busy season ahead for Clayton Opera House

Upcoming events at the Clayton Opera House
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s another busy season for the Clayton Opera House.

Executive director Julie Garnsey stopped by to give us an idea of what’s coming up.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

Here’s what’s ahead:

- May 10: Clayton Community Band

- May 21: Stairway to Zeppelin

- June 3: Thompson Square Country Music Duo

You can find details and buy tickets at claytonoperahouse.com. That’s also where you can check out other upcoming performances.

You can also call the box office at 315-686-2200.

