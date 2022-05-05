Diesel prices hit record high in north country

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of diesel in the north country has hit a record high of $6.14.

In Lowville, we saw a sign selling diesel for $6.19 per gallon.

“This is crazy. It just keeps going up and up and up. I don’t know how independent drivers can survive, and even companies,” said

Dean Parker, truck driver.

AAA reports diesel prices across the country reached an all-time high this week. The national average climbed to $5.47 a gallon. Almost a dollar less than what signs say in the north country.

“They’re ridiculous. I mean I talked to guys down south, Pennsylvania and New York, $6.85, $7.00 a gallon. I don’t know how we’re going to afford to keep doing this,” said Brian Brown, truck driver.

As prices go up, there are worries it’ll trickle down to consumers - something Andy Lazlo from the Lowville Producers co-op has witnessed firsthand.

“The price of milk hasn’t been too bad so far. But with these large increases from month to month, which can be like over a dollar a gallon, that’s a lot of fuel that gets used,” he said.

“It starts at the bottom. I mean, a farmer has to get charged to get it trucked here. They only make so much,” said Brown.

As summer approaches, there may be a sign of relief. The U.S. Energy Information Administration believes diesel could fall to under $5 by July and to $4.20 by September.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.