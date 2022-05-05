Advertisement

Fitness with Jamie: adding resistance to plank exercises

Fitness with Jamie: adding resistance to planks
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fitness expert Jamie Kalk shows us core exercises that use a dumbbell to add resistance.

She demonstrates exercises that are based on both a high plank and a side plank.

You can see it all in the video above.

You can email Jamie at befitforlife73@gmail.com. She can tell you about some upcoming foot races and ways to get you and your family more active.

Morning Checkup: National Nurses Week
Tomorrow's Health
Tomorrow’s Health: youth food marketing, adolescents’ mental health & affirmative action bans