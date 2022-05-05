Advertisement

Gillibrand: “I don’t think we should accept that Supreme Court justices can lie”

Protestors gather outside the U.S. Supreme Court after a leaked copy of a draft decision shows...
Protestors gather outside the U.S. Supreme Court after a leaked copy of a draft decision shows the court throwing out the landmark ruling which legalized abortion nationwide.
By Scott Atkinson
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - One of New York’s U.S. Senators called Thursday for a congressional investigation into the newest members of the Supreme Court.

Kirsten Gillibrand said justices Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch should be investigated for what they said to the Senate during their confirmation hearings about the Roe v. Wade decision which legalized abortion nationwide, and then apparently signing onto a new decision which throws out Roe v. Wade.

“I think this has literally crossed a red line,” Gillibrand told reporters Thursday.

Earlier this week, Politico reported the leaked contents of a draft decision of the court which overturns Roe, with Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Barrett joining justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito to make a five vote majority.

“At some point I hope we have hearings because I don’t know how you can accept Supreme Court justices who lied in order to be confirmed. That is absolutely fraud and there should be consequences,” Gillibrand said.

“I hope there’s an investigation.”

As several news organizations documented this week, both Kavanaugh and Gorsuch described Roe as ‘precedent.’ while Barrett deflected questions about Roe.

‘Precedent,’ in the world of the Supreme Court, describes a decision of such importance that the court will be very reluctant to overturn it.

Gillibrand said the investigation should be done by the House of Representatives, and it would be up to the House to figure out whether Supreme Court justices should be asked to testify.

