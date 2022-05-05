DEKALB JUNCTION, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service for Terryl Chase formerly of DeKalb Junction, will be May 14, 2022, 11:00 am at the East DeKalb Cemetery, DeKalb Junction, Pastor Martha Helmer officiating. Terryl died on January 9, 2022 in Canton. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Ogdensburg SPCA. Allen-Denesha Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

