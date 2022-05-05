Advertisement

Graveside service for Terryl Chase formerly of DeKalb Junction

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DEKALB JUNCTION, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service for Terryl Chase formerly of DeKalb Junction, will be May 14, 2022, 11:00 am at the East DeKalb Cemetery, DeKalb Junction, Pastor Martha Helmer officiating.  Terryl died on January 9, 2022 in Canton. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Ogdensburg SPCA.  Allen-Denesha Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

