POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Mary T. Guyette, 80, of Lenny Road, will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 1:30 PM in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Potsdam.

Mary passed away December 27, 2021 at her home.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam.

