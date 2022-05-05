Highlights & scores: Section X lacrosse action

BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Section X lacrosse was in the spotlight Wednesday as the boys from Salmon River visited St. Lawrence Central in a battle for first place.

Jayden Ashley to Charlie Dow in front. It’s 1-0 Larries.

Connor Provost centers to Zach Strawser who tickles twine. Now it’s 2-0 St. Lawrence.

Kaden Burns to Howie Cook-Francis. The game is tied 2-2.

Ashley fakes, then scores. Larries are back on top 3-2.

Kade Herne to Yah-tay across the crease. The score is 3-3.

Collin Sirles with a low shot through the five-hole.

Warren Oakes fights from behind the net and dents twine. It’s 4-4.

Herne to Burns from close range. Shamrocks go up 6-4.

Gabe Hornung scores on the short-angle shot.

Cook-Francis with the low shot.

Ashley nails the turf-burner.

Oakes rolls off the defender and scores.

Salmon River holds on for a 10-8 win over St. Lawrence Central.

Wednesday’s local scores

High school baseball

Beaver River 12, South Lewis 2

High school softball

South Jefferson 12, Indian River 2

Lowville 7, Carthage 2

College baseball

SUNY Plattsburgh 5, St. Lawrence 3

Boys’ high school lacrosse

Salmon River 10, St. Lawrence Central 8

Girls’ high school lacrosse

South Jefferson 16, Ithaca 6

Potsdam 15, Northwood 7

Men’s college lacrosse

St. Lawrence 15, Union 9

High school golf

Watertown 6.5, South Lewis .5

Watertown 7, Alexandria 0

Alexandria 4,5, South Lewis 2.5

Canton 212, Clifton-Fine 292

Malone 227, Colton-Pierrepont 324

OFA 201, Gouverneur 241

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.