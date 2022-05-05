Highlights & scores: Section X lacrosse action
BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Section X lacrosse was in the spotlight Wednesday as the boys from Salmon River visited St. Lawrence Central in a battle for first place.
Jayden Ashley to Charlie Dow in front. It’s 1-0 Larries.
Connor Provost centers to Zach Strawser who tickles twine. Now it’s 2-0 St. Lawrence.
Kaden Burns to Howie Cook-Francis. The game is tied 2-2.
Ashley fakes, then scores. Larries are back on top 3-2.
Kade Herne to Yah-tay across the crease. The score is 3-3.
Collin Sirles with a low shot through the five-hole.
Warren Oakes fights from behind the net and dents twine. It’s 4-4.
Herne to Burns from close range. Shamrocks go up 6-4.
Gabe Hornung scores on the short-angle shot.
Cook-Francis with the low shot.
Ashley nails the turf-burner.
Oakes rolls off the defender and scores.
Salmon River holds on for a 10-8 win over St. Lawrence Central.
Wednesday’s local scores
High school baseball
Beaver River 12, South Lewis 2
High school softball
South Jefferson 12, Indian River 2
Lowville 7, Carthage 2
College baseball
SUNY Plattsburgh 5, St. Lawrence 3
Boys’ high school lacrosse
Salmon River 10, St. Lawrence Central 8
Girls’ high school lacrosse
South Jefferson 16, Ithaca 6
Potsdam 15, Northwood 7
Men’s college lacrosse
St. Lawrence 15, Union 9
High school golf
Watertown 6.5, South Lewis .5
Watertown 7, Alexandria 0
Alexandria 4,5, South Lewis 2.5
Canton 212, Clifton-Fine 292
Malone 227, Colton-Pierrepont 324
OFA 201, Gouverneur 241
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.