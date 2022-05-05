Advertisement

Highlights & scores: Section X lacrosse action

Highlights & scores: Section X lacrosse action
By Mel Busler
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Section X lacrosse was in the spotlight Wednesday as the boys from Salmon River visited St. Lawrence Central in a battle for first place.

Jayden Ashley to Charlie Dow in front. It’s 1-0 Larries.

Connor Provost centers to Zach Strawser who tickles twine. Now it’s 2-0 St. Lawrence.

Kaden Burns to Howie Cook-Francis. The game is tied 2-2.

Ashley fakes, then scores. Larries are back on top 3-2.

Kade Herne to Yah-tay across the crease. The score is 3-3.

Collin Sirles with a low shot through the five-hole.

Warren Oakes fights from behind the net and dents twine. It’s 4-4.

Herne to Burns from close range. Shamrocks go up 6-4.

Gabe Hornung scores on the short-angle shot.

Cook-Francis with the low shot.

Ashley nails the turf-burner.

Oakes rolls off the defender and scores.

Salmon River holds on for a 10-8 win over St. Lawrence Central.

Wednesday’s local scores

High school baseball

Beaver River 12, South Lewis 2

High school softball

South Jefferson 12, Indian River 2

Lowville 7, Carthage 2

College baseball

SUNY Plattsburgh 5, St. Lawrence 3

Boys’ high school lacrosse

Salmon River 10, St. Lawrence Central 8

Girls’ high school lacrosse

South Jefferson 16, Ithaca 6

Potsdam 15, Northwood 7

Men’s college lacrosse

St. Lawrence 15, Union 9

High school golf

Watertown 6.5, South Lewis .5

Watertown 7, Alexandria 0

Alexandria 4,5, South Lewis 2.5

Canton 212, Clifton-Fine 292

Malone 227, Colton-Pierrepont 324

OFA 201, Gouverneur 241

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooke Jobson
Missing girl found in good health
Swans on North Sandy Pond.
Swans shot, residents upset
Fuccillo Auto Group sign on Route 11 in Adams. The group has been sold to New Jersey native...
Fuccillo dealerships in north country under new ownership
Staff at Indian River Central School Tuesday, May 3, 2022, wearing bright safety vests to honor...
Indian River Central mourns passing of ‘one of our own’
City firefighters work to put out a fire Tuesday at 618 Cayuga Avenue in Watertown.
Dogs, cats lost in Watertown fire

Latest News

Highlights & scores: Section X lacrosse action
Can-Am driver spotlight: David Rogers
Can-Am driver spotlight: David Rogers
Boys' and girls' teams from Norwood-Norfolk and Salmon River faced off in track and field...
Highlights & scores: Norwood-Norfolk vs. Salmon River in track & field
Can-Am driver spotlight: David Rogers