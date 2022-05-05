Advertisement

Israeli flag raised at Watertown City Hall

The flag of Israel is flying in front of Watertown City Hall Thursday in honor of that nation’s...
The flag of Israel is flying in front of Watertown City Hall Thursday in honor of that nation's Independence Day.
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The flag of Israel is flying in front of Watertown City Hall Thursday in honor of that nation’s Independence Day.

City leaders and Jewish community members sang the Israeli national anthem and a hymn, and read a prayer and poem.

Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith spoke about the importance of learning from history and supporting our neighbors.

Israeli independence was declared in 1948.

