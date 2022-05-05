Advertisement

It’s all about family for owners of new Hermon eatery

MAC's in Hermon(WWNY)
By Brendan Straub
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HERMON, New York (WWNY) - There’s a new business in Hermon and for one of the owners, it’s an idea that’s always been a lifelong dream.

On the quiet streets of Hermon, a new eatery is open.

It’s called MAC’s and the name fits right into the Marcellus family

“So, MAC’s is my three daughters’ first names’ initials, so I have McKenzie, Abrielle, and Cassandra so that is how it started to be MAC’s,” said Kellie Marcellus, co-owner.

And the family touch doesn’t stop there. The shop makes specialty sandwiches, all named after Marcellus’s brothers and sisters.

The ice cream also has unique titles

For Marcellus, the shop is something she always wanted to do.

“I just love seeing the community and I thought that would bring them in so that’s why I did it,” she said.

Kellie and her husband both work full-time. That means they rely on high school and college kids to staff the shop - giving them a way to make some bucks close to home.

“It’s good for younger kids to actually have a first-time job so this is what I have for them to start out at yet,” said Kellie.

Above all, the Marcellus family hopes to be a trendsetter, attracting more businesses to come to the hamlet.

“I’ve heard from the town council that we have some coming in so I am hoping it brings more people to Hermon and brightens up the community,” said Kellie. It’s

A chance to connect with this fun-loving family, serving up subs and sundaes for all to enjoy.

