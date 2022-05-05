Advertisement

JCC gears up for fledgling esports program

Jefferson Community College
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College is getting ready for its first season of collegiate esports.

When the JCC Board of Trustees met Wednesday night, they heard presentations from professors, planning for upcoming commencement ceremonies, and further development of the school’s fledgling esports program.

The team has 26 students who’ve expressed interest so far.

“It’s something nobody really has,” said Dan Dupee, who’s executive vice president of Administration, Finance and Enrollment Services. “So the fact that we have it here at JCC, it’s a great opportunity for students to come, learn, become a part of an esports program.”

“There’s going to be individual stations for the students when they’re playing, and they’re going to be able to kind of suit in, if you will,” said Corey Campbell, JCC’s vice president for Student Engagement and Retention. “So, they’ll have their headsets, they’re going to have their gaming system.”

The competition is set to begin this fall semester.

The team will play games like Call of Duty, Fortnite, and Madden.

