Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: wild critters, pets & moms!

Not only is it National Pet Month, but wild critters are coming out more with the warm weather. Emily Griffin shows us a bunch of them in our Send It To 7 Pics of the Week segment.

(WWNY) - We start with our wildlife friends. Tyler Clemons spent the morning with a young fox in Lewis County.

Leo Schesser heard the pecking of a pileated woodpecker.

Sharon Dafoe in Richville -- the lucky duck -- spotted a big Tom turkey, a double-crested cormorant, and a porcupine this week.

Sandra Thomas was visited by a number of beautiful birds of all types and colors.

Jenn Sigmon witnessed a charming blue swallow in Black Lake, serene until someone invades his personal space.

There were many house pet submissions, too.

Some were small, like Cheryl Steiner’s cat Nacho or Carolyn Lashomb’s dog Peanut.

Some were large, like Sarah Thesier’s great Dane Tessa.

Here’s some power duos: Xena and Frank from Star Lake were sent in by Jenalyn Savage and Gemma and Gracie came in thanks to Melanie Smith.

And we had to include Lindsay Raymon’s pet cow and bunny.

Show us your pets to have them featured next week.

In honor of Mother’s Day coming up this weekend, the Channel 7 morning crew wanted to give shoutouts to our moms.

There’s my mom Lori, Makenzie with her mom Melonie, and Beth with her mom Mary Jane, her daughter Bria and her new granddaughter, Scarlett -- four generations in one photo.

Our behind-the-scenes fellas send their love, too. Producer Zach and his mom Julie and a throwback of our director Scott with his mom Beverlee. To all the moms, happy early Mother’s Day. Be sure to submit pics of you and the moms in your life via Send It To 7 on our website or mobile app.

You may see your pics air on our Sunday newscasts.

