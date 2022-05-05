Sunshine for days!

(WWNY) - It’s a little on the cool side this morning, but it will warm up nicely by afternoon.

And we’ll have sunshine. Skies will be full-on sunny or mostly sunny every day through the middle of next week.

Highs today will be in the low 60s.

It will be in the mid-60s on Friday and Saturday.

Sunday is Mother’s Day, and not only will there be plenty of sunshine, but highs will be in the upper 60s.

It will be in the low 70s Monday and the mid-70s on Tuesday and Wednesday -- with lots of sunshine all three days.

