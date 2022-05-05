Advertisement

Sunshine for days!

Sunshine for days!
By Beth Hall
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWNY) - It’s a little on the cool side this morning, but it will warm up nicely by afternoon.

And we’ll have sunshine. Skies will be full-on sunny or mostly sunny every day through the middle of next week.

Highs today will be in the low 60s.

It will be in the mid-60s on Friday and Saturday.

Sunday is Mother’s Day, and not only will there be plenty of sunshine, but highs will be in the upper 60s.

It will be in the low 70s Monday and the mid-70s on Tuesday and Wednesday -- with lots of sunshine all three days.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooke Jobson
Missing girl found in good health
Swans on North Sandy Pond.
Swans shot, residents upset
Fuccillo Auto Group sign on Route 11 in Adams. The group has been sold to New Jersey native...
Fuccillo dealerships in north country under new ownership
Staff at Indian River Central School Tuesday, May 3, 2022, wearing bright safety vests to honor...
Indian River Central mourns passing of ‘one of our own’
City firefighters work to put out a fire Tuesday at 618 Cayuga Avenue in Watertown.
Dogs, cats lost in Watertown fire

Latest News

7-day forecast
Thursday AM Weather
7
Dry into the weekend
7
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Rain, rain is going away