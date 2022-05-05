Testimony gets underway in Swem murder trial

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Testimony got underway Thursday in the murder trial of Christopher Swem in Jefferson County Court.

This is the second trial for Swem, who was initially convicted of murder, assault, weapons possession, and tampering with evidence charges in July 2018. Swem was sentenced to at least 25 years in prison.

In 2020, his conviction was overturned on appeal, clearing the way for a new trial.

Swem is accused of stabbing Shawndell Anderson in a fight during an August 2017 house party at 220 Moulton Street.

On the first day of testimony Thursday, two Watertown police officers took the stand.

But testimony from Jonathan Murphy, owner of the Moulton Street home, dominated the Jefferson County courtroom Thursday - giving a detailed summary of what happened that night.

Murphy testified that after a night at the bars, he held an after-party at his house and 30 to 50 people were there, including some he didn’t know.

He said multiple fights were started that night - the biggest after a TV was broken - and Murphy told partygoers to leave. Murphy testified he got jumped by the partygoers and Swem helped get people off him.

Murphy said Anderson pushed Swem’s girlfriend hard to the floor. According to Murphy, it resulted in a fight between Swem and Anderson, but only closed fists were used. Murphy testified he never saw a knife or sharp instrument at that point.

Murphy said he did see a knife later when a man named “Bones” showed it to him, saying a stabbing took place.

Murphy testified he didn’t see the stabbing,

He said he took the knife and lodged it behind his stove.

7 News will update this story as more testimony unfolds.

