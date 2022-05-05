Advertisement

Watertown man arrested on sexual abuse, child pornography charges

Joel Santos
Joel Santos(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 23-year-old Watertown man faces sexual abuse and child pornography charges.

State police said they arrested Joel Santos following an investigation into an inappropriate sexual relationship with a girl under the age of 17 while he was an employee at a teen youth center at Fort Drum.

Police said Santos also possessed more than 10,000 images of child pornography on his cell phone.

He’s charged with the following:

  • Use of a Child Under 17 years old in a Sexual Performance (C-felony)
  • Possessing Sexual Performance by a Child Under 16 Years Old (E-felony)
  • Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child Under 17 Years Old (D-felony)
  • Disseminating Indecent Material to a Minor 1st degree (D-felony)
  • Sexual Abuse 3rd degree (B-misdemeanor)
  • Forcible Touching (A-misdemeanor)

An order of protection was issued to the alleged victim.

Santos was arraigned and ordered held in the Jefferson County Jail on $20,000 bail or $50,000 bond.

State police are asking people who have information about the alleged incident to call them at 315-782-2112.

The U.S Army Fort Drum Criminal Investigation Division assisted the police.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooke Jobson
Missing girl found in good health
Swans on North Sandy Pond.
Swans shot, residents upset
Fuccillo Auto Group sign on Route 11 in Adams. The group has been sold to New Jersey native...
Fuccillo dealerships in north country under new ownership
Staff at Indian River Central School Tuesday, May 3, 2022, wearing bright safety vests to honor...
Indian River Central mourns passing of ‘one of our own’
City firefighters work to put out a fire Tuesday at 618 Cayuga Avenue in Watertown.
Dogs, cats lost in Watertown fire

Latest News

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of diesel in the north country has hit a...
Diesel prices hit record high in north country
Rescue of six people in the Saint Regis River in Akwesasne.
6 rescued as boat sinks during alleged human smuggling incident
Protestors gather outside the U.S. Supreme Court after a leaked copy of a draft decision shows...
Gillibrand: “I don’t think we should accept that Supreme Court justices can lie”
MAC's in Hermon
It’s all about family for owners of new Hermon eatery