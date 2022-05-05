Watertown man arrested on sexual abuse, child pornography charges

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 23-year-old Watertown man faces sexual abuse and child pornography charges.

State police said they arrested Joel Santos following an investigation into an inappropriate sexual relationship with a girl under the age of 17 while he was an employee at a teen youth center at Fort Drum.

Police said Santos also possessed more than 10,000 images of child pornography on his cell phone.

He’s charged with the following:

Use of a Child Under 17 years old in a Sexual Performance (C-felony)

Possessing Sexual Performance by a Child Under 16 Years Old (E-felony)

Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child Under 17 Years Old (D-felony)

Disseminating Indecent Material to a Minor 1st degree (D-felony)

Sexual Abuse 3rd degree (B-misdemeanor)

Forcible Touching (A-misdemeanor)

An order of protection was issued to the alleged victim.

Santos was arraigned and ordered held in the Jefferson County Jail on $20,000 bail or $50,000 bond.

State police are asking people who have information about the alleged incident to call them at 315-782-2112.

The U.S Army Fort Drum Criminal Investigation Division assisted the police.

