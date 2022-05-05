Wayne Anthony Belmore was born on April 15,1954 and passed away unexpectedly at his home on May 4, 2022. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Wayne Anthony Belmore was born on April 15,1954 and passed away unexpectedly at his home on May 4, 2022. Calling hours for Wayne will be held on Monday May 9th from 2pm-5pm at the Garner Funeral home in Potsdam, NY. Condolences for the Belmore family can be shared @garnerfh.com.

Wayne graduated from Potsdam Central in 1973. From 1977-1981 Wayne was in the US Navy. After the Navy Wayne came home and worked at the APC Paper Mill in Norfolk. Several years later he joined Clarkson University working with Aramark where he retired from, due to health in 2015.

Wayne’s hobbies were riding his motorcycle and skiing! He enjoyed spending time with his family and enjoyed every minute with his nieces and nephews!

Wayne is survived by two sisters; Deborah Murphy of Ellenburg Center, NY, Judy (Jean-Louis) Samson of Cornwall, ON and one brother Richard (Beth) Belmore of Island Pond, VT and one brother in-law Marty Forte of Utica, NY; many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.

Wayne is predeceased by his parents Richard and Gladys Belmore, two sisters; Nancy Forte, Cynthia (Ronald) LaPointe, one brother Peter Belmore and his brother in-law Francis Murphy.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.