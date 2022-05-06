1941: Escaped Nazi pilot causes stir in Ogdensburg

Emily Griffin takes us back to just before the United States would enter World War II. The people of Ogdensburg were met with an unusual man, creating a challenging situation.

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Big wigs from Hollywood were crawling in Ogdensburg in the 1950s as the movie “The One That Got Away” was released.

It’s based on the life of a notorious Nazi lieutenant whose story begins over London when his plane is shot down in September of 1940.

This capture would mark the first of many escapes Baron Franz von Werra would make as a prisoner of war.

“He was very cunning,” Ogdensburg historian Julie Madlin said. “He was always plotting to escape. Whenever they had him, he was always thinking three steps ahead of them.”

Von Werra escaped British POW camps twice, once by slipping away during a group walk and again by digging a tunnel, hitchhiking, and masquerading as a Dutch pilot.

The British narrowly recapture him both times, but they are fed up.

“So, they ship him over to Canada and when he’s on his ship he’s already plotting his next escape,” Madlin said. “He sells his buttons on his uniform, his Iron Cross, anything he can sell on his person, and he ends up being put on this train with about 1,000 other prisoners and he gets them to help him escape off this train.

“So, the train is moving, it’s freezing out, there’s a lot of snow, and he decides he’s going to escape, he needs to do it before he gets to the prison camp,” Madlin said. “So, he gets the other prisoners to distract the guard and he dives through the open window of the moving train. There was a lot of snow on the ground, so he didn’t get injured.”

It’s a cold January of 1941 in Canada and Baron von Werra trudges dozens of miles to find the St. Lawrence River.

“Because he knows if he crosses the St. Lawrence River, he’ll be in a neutral country,” Madlin said.

He reaches what looks to be a frozen St. Lawrence. But halfway through his walk across, he realizes it’s not.

“So, he thinks ‘how am I going to get across this river?’ He goes back to Canada and steals a punt, a flat-bottom boat like a rowboat, and he can’t find any oars,” Madlin said. “So, because he can’t find oars, he starts to walk across the river dragging this boat with him, and when he gets to the part of the river that’s not frozen, he jumps in the boat and uses his hands to paddle the boat.

“Because he’s out in subzero temperatures he gets frostbite: on his hands, on his ears, and he’s suffering exposure, so his lips are swollen. He’s in rough shape.”

He washes ashore near the state hospital and catches the attention of local mechanic Alan Crites, who happened to be working late.

“He thinks, ‘I think this guy is a border jumper. I think he crossed illegally.’ He has no idea that this guy is a Nazi pilot,” Madlin said.

Von Werra asks for a ride into town, but Crites is suspicious.

“So, when he gets to the corner of Ford and Paterson streets, the baron decides he wants him to let him out, so he does that.”

Crites goes straight to city hall to report the mystery man.

“It wasn’t really a hard capture,” Madlin said. “He didn’t know where to go, so he was still on the corner.”

The jig is up. Von Werra is taken into custody, and to Hepburn Hospital for his frostbite.

“When he’s taken into custody, he demands a lawyer because he knows he’s in trouble. And the judge says, ‘well the best lawyer in town is Jewish.’ He refuses to let this guy represent him,” Madlin said.

During this time, the people of Ogdensburg don’t know much about what Nazis are doing in Germany. They’re curious about von Werra and invite him to an Elks Club dinner. He gets cleaned up with a haircut and new clothes, and he starts chatting up the locals.

“He’s a charming guy. He’s funny. He’s good looking. He’s a new person in town. He’s an escaped prisoner,” Madlin said. “So, there’s kind of that ‘who’s this guy, what’s going on here.’ So, they were very curious about him. It’s like a car accident; you can’t look away.”

But not everyone was fooled by his charm. Mayor Francis Burns wanted him jailed.

“The mayor kind of stood up to other people who were like, ‘he’s kind of a cool guy,’” Madlin said. “The mayor was, like, ‘no he’s not. He’s not a cool guy. He’s a Nazi.’”

Despite Burns’ efforts to detain the baron, his German consulate gets him on a train to New York City for a deportation hearing. He makes bond and takes off for Mexico, Rio de Janeiro, Barcelona, then Rome and home to Berlin where his final escape ends.

But the baron could not evade death. He was back in Berlin in April of 1941, just three months after landing in Ogdensburg. He got back into the Luftwaffe and four months later, things were back to normal for him.

He was on a routine patrol when engine failure of his plane crashed him into the North Sea, never to be seen again. It’s a bit ironic that the man who dodged impossible situations was killed doing an everyday task.

