Alexandria Bay properties getting facelifts

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Some well-known downtown properties in Alexandria Bay are getting facelifts thanks to a young couple looking to invest in the future of the village.

Final touch-ups are underway in Alexandria Bay as the summer season quickly approaches.

Skiffs is getting a new coat of paint thanks to new owners David Roberts and his wife, Desiree, who took the reigns of the business earlier this year.

“I grew up here and I love it, I love our town. I love everything about it. We live in paradise and we certainly deserve to have something awesome here,” said David.

For the Roberts, Skiff’s was just the beginning. They also bought the restaurant across the street, the Admiral’s Inn.

They will be changing the name to 1864, after the true number of islands found in the Thousand Islands.

Roberts says another big reason why they took on this endeavor was to try to bring more people to the village during the wintertime when most everything is shut down

“Overall we would like to extend our season and we really just want to get the people back here,” said David.

With some other partners, the Roberts have gone in on other downtown spots as well like the Korner next door and opening a juice bar around the corner - continuing to invest in what they hope is a revival of the village

“I want to give them the best time they could possibly ever have. The best service, the best food, the best drinks, the best everything. We will settle for nothing but the best,” said David.

He says they hope to have all of their new endeavors open by the time large groups of tourists begin to roll into town in just a few short weeks.

