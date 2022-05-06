Alleged burglar caught in act, held at gunpoint until police arrive

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown police say a man armed with a rifle kept a burglar from getting away until officers could get to the scene.

Police allege 31-year-old James Jarrett of Watertown broke into a home at 544 Mill Street shortly after midnight Friday. Police say the man who lives there, 32-year-old Jonathan Fisher, heard noises and went to investigate.

Police say Fisher found Jarrett in his basement and locked him in. According to police, Fisher called 911 while the burglar started kicking down the door.

“The person inside kept kicking in the door until he broke it open and the suspect entered the kitchen to find that the family dog and Mr. Fisher was now armed with a rifle and kept him in the kitchen area until police arrived,” said Detective Lieutenant Joe Donoghue.

Donoghue said Fisher was well within his rights to hold Jarrett at gunpoint.

“I’m glad that he didn’t do anything that would have caused the homeowner or the family dog to cause any injury,” he said.

Jarrett was charged with second-degree burglary and criminal mischief. He was also arrested on a probation violation warrant.

He was arraigned in city court and ordered held without bail in the Jefferson County Jail.

