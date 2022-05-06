Advertisement

Alleged burglar caught in act, held at gunpoint until police arrive

James Jarrett
James Jarrett(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown police say a man armed with a rifle kept a burglar from getting away until officers could get to the scene.

Police allege 31-year-old James Jarrett of Watertown broke into a home at 544 Mill Street shortly after midnight Friday. Police say the man who lives there, 32-year-old Jonathan Fisher, heard noises and went to investigate.

Police say Fisher found Jarrett in his basement and locked him in. According to police, Fisher called 911 while the burglar started kicking down the door.

“The person inside kept kicking in the door until he broke it open and the suspect entered the kitchen to find that the family dog and Mr. Fisher was now armed with a rifle and kept him in the kitchen area until police arrived,” said Detective Lieutenant Joe Donoghue.

Donoghue said Fisher was well within his rights to hold Jarrett at gunpoint.

“I’m glad that he didn’t do anything that would have caused the homeowner or the family dog to cause any injury,” he said.

Jarrett was charged with second-degree burglary and criminal mischief. He was also arrested on a probation violation warrant.

He was arraigned in city court and ordered held without bail in the Jefferson County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooke Jobson
Missing girl found in good health
Swans on North Sandy Pond.
Swans shot, residents upset
Fuccillo Auto Group sign on Route 11 in Adams. The group has been sold to New Jersey native...
Fuccillo dealerships in north country under new ownership
Staff at Indian River Central School Tuesday, May 3, 2022, wearing bright safety vests to honor...
Indian River Central mourns passing of ‘one of our own’
City firefighters work to put out a fire Tuesday at 618 Cayuga Avenue in Watertown.
Dogs, cats lost in Watertown fire

Latest News

Jerrell Hewitt and Zimmah Wellington
Crack, ecstasy & cash allegedly seized during traffic stop
WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
TV Dinner: Mother’s Day brunch
Many people celebrated Cinco de Mayo on Thursday with Mexican food and drinks.
North country residents embrace Cinco de Mayo
NY Sea Grant: plastic pollution education
Sea Grant offers curriculum on plastic pollution