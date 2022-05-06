Crack, ecstasy & cash allegedly seized during traffic stop

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Two people from Brooklyn face drug possession charges following a traffic stop in Massena.

Massena police say 34-year-old Jerrell Hewitt and 20-year-old Zimmah Wellington were in a car they stopped on East Orvis Street.

Police say they seized around 43 grams of crack cocaine, 15 grams of ecstasy, brass knuckles, nearly $3,300 in U.S. currency, and another $40 in Canadian currency.

They were each charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Hewitt was also charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Police say they were assisted by a state police K-9 unit and St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Police.

