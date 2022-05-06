Dig out those summer clothes for next week

(WWNY) - We’ll see some sun to start, but clouds will build in and much of the day will be mostly cloudy.

Highs will be in the low to mid-60s.

Skies start to clear in the evening. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s.

It gets warmer over the next several days, with summer-like temperatures by the middle of next week.

It will be mostly sunny and in the low 60s on Saturday.

Sunday, Mother’s Day, will be sunny with highs in the mid-60s.

Skies will be sunny Monday through Thursday of next week.

It will be in the mid-70s on Monday, the upper 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the low 80s on Thursday.

