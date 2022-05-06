Advertisement

Evans Mills opens racing season this weekend

It's a new season for Evans Mills Raceway Park.
By Mel Busler
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - This weekend should feature great weather which means a great opportunity to head to the racetrack, including Saturday night at Evans Mills.

For race fans who love to head to Evans Mills Raceway Park, this Saturday night is the beginning of another season.

The SMAC race will have a local flavor to it, honoring a car owner with an area driver behind the wheel.

The SMAC race is part of a big night of racing Saturday.

That’s this Saturday night at Evans Mills Raceway Park.

