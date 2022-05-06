Glenfield man charged with vehicular assault after ATV crash

TOWN OF TURIN, New York (WWNY) - A Glenfield man is charged with vehicular assault after an October ATV crash that killed a 26-year-old passenger.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year-old Walter Eagan and also charged him with driving while intoxicated, driving under the combined influence of drugs and alcohol. and speed not reasonable and prudent.

Joshua Streeter was hurt in the October 7, 2021 crash on the New York Central Railroad Bed, which is part of the county’s ATV trail system.

He later died at an Albany hospital.

