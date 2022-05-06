Highlights & scores: boys’ & girls’ Frontier League lacrosse

(WWNY) - Sports action took place on all fronts Thursday.

A boys’ Frontier League lacrosse battle at Watertown High pitted the Cyclones against the Carthage Comets.

Second quarter: 4-2 Watertown when Nico Spaziani dents the back of the net. Now it’s 5-2 Watertown.

Carthage answers when Carter Kempney goes low for the tally. It’s 5-3 Cyclones

With the score 5-4, it’s Kempney again, knotting the game at 5 apiece.

Watertown goes back on top when Jack Rathbun connects, making it 6-5 Watertown.

O’Donnell sticks the loose ball in as Watertown beats Carthage 20-11.

It was another boys’ contest in Dexter as the General Brown Lions hosted Indian River.

Indian River takes the early lead when Ramsey Burnard scores on the nice effort. It’s 1-0 Warriors.

The Lions counter when Hayden Coney takes the feed in front and finds the mark, knotting the game at 1.

The Warriors go back on top when Ethan Petrus scores from the tough angle. It’s 2-1 Warriors.

General Brown ties it when Sheamus Devine’s shot trickles in. Now it’s 2-all.

General Brown beats Indian River 9-8 in overtime.

The Lady Cavaliers of Immaculate Heart hosted South Jefferson in girls’ Frontier League lacrosse.

First half: Savannah Hodges goes top shelf. The Lady Spartans are in front 1-0.

Then it’s Julia Garvin on the doorstep -- 2-0 South Jeff.

With the score 3-0, Maddy Barney goes low for the goal. Now it’s 4-nothing South Jeff.

Macy Schultz makes it 7-0.

South Jeff beats IHC 17-0.

Thursday’s local scores

Boys’ high school lacrosse

Watertown 20, Carthage 11

General Brown 9, Indian River 8 (OT)

Salmon River 20, Potsdam 5

St. Lawrence Central 8, Plattsburgh 4

OFA 13, Canton 8

Massena 9, Norwood 7

Girls’ high school lacrosse

Indian River 15, General Brown 5

South Jefferson 17, Immaculate Heart 0

Canton 11, OFA 2

Massena 16, Saranac-Lake Placid 3

Salmon River 25, Potsdam 3

Heuvelton 7, Plattsburgh 6

High school baseball

Carthage 11, Watertown 6

Indian River 6, General Brown 5

Belleville Henderson 17, Sackets Harbor 9

South Jefferson 8, Lowville 1

Heuvelton 6, Edwards-Knox 4

Norwood-Norfolk 16, Chateaugay 1

Norwood-Norfolk 4, Chateaugay 3

Lisbon 21, Hermon-DeKalb 1

Gouverneur 7, Malone 5

Malone 14, Gouverneur 3

OFA 8, Potsdam 6

Potsdam 6, OFA 6 (suspended)

Morristown 7, Harrisville 1

Brushton-Moira 20, St. Regis Falls 1

Tupper Lake 14, Madrid-Waddington 4

Salmon River 7, Massena 2

High school softball

Sackets harbor 7, Copenhagen 2

Thousand Islands 5, South Jefferson 3

LaFargeville 13, Alexandria 11

Lisbon 16, Hermon-DeKalb 12

Heuvelton 3, Hammond 0

Gouverneur 15, St. Lawrence Central 4

Morristown 10, Harrisville 1

Brushton-Moira 13, St. Regis Falls 3

Madrid-Waddington 30, Tupper Lake 21

Canton 16, Lowville 1

College baseball

Adirondack 3, Jefferson 0

Adirondack 10, Jefferson 6

College softball

Jefferson 3, Mohawk Valley 1

Mohawk Valley 14, Jefferson 5

Boys’ high school tennis

Carthage 4, Indian River 1

High school golf

General Brown 7, Immaculate Heart 0

General Brown 7, Indian River 0

Immaculate Heart 5, Indian River 2

Watertown 5.5, Thousand Islands 1.5

Potsdam 200, Madrid-Waddington 251

OFA 203, Clifton-Fine 277

Tupper Lake 267, Clifton-Fine 277

OFA 203, Tupper Lake 267

