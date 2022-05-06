Advertisement

JCC president chosen to lead college in Tennessee

Dr. Ty Stone
Dr. Ty Stone(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It looks like the president of Jefferson Community College has gotten a new job in Tennessee.

Dr. Ty Stone is being recommended for appointment as the next president of Cleveland State Community College.

The Tennessee Board of Regents will convene a special called meeting on May 25 to consider acting on the appointment.

Stone was one of four finalists for the Cleveland State presidency selected last month by an 18-member search committee composed of board members and representatives of the campus community.

Stone told the campus community Friday that the potential move gets her closer to her family in Dayton, Ohio.

She has been president of Jefferson Community College since 2017, and previously served in leadership roles at Sinclair Community College in Dayton, Ohio, from 2010 to 2017, including vice president for strategic initiatives and vice president for business operations.

She also has experience in business and served as an air traffic controller in the U.S. Air Force.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooke Jobson
Missing girl found in good health
Swans on North Sandy Pond.
Swans shot, residents upset
Fuccillo Auto Group sign on Route 11 in Adams. The group has been sold to New Jersey native...
Fuccillo dealerships in north country under new ownership
Staff at Indian River Central School Tuesday, May 3, 2022, wearing bright safety vests to honor...
Indian River Central mourns passing of ‘one of our own’
City firefighters work to put out a fire Tuesday at 618 Cayuga Avenue in Watertown.
Dogs, cats lost in Watertown fire

Latest News

City of Ogdensburg
Turning Ogdensburg from a city into a village or town?
Christopher Swem
More than a dozen witnesses testify so far in Swem murder trial
Blast from the Past
Blast From the Past: 2012 gas prices
Lewis County Sheriff Arrest
Glenfield man charged with vehicular assault after ATV crash
Joel Santos
Man charged with sexual abuse, child pornography gets out of jail