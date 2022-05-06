JCC president chosen to lead college in Tennessee

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It looks like the president of Jefferson Community College has gotten a new job in Tennessee.

Dr. Ty Stone is being recommended for appointment as the next president of Cleveland State Community College.

The Tennessee Board of Regents will convene a special called meeting on May 25 to consider acting on the appointment.

Stone was one of four finalists for the Cleveland State presidency selected last month by an 18-member search committee composed of board members and representatives of the campus community.

Stone told the campus community Friday that the potential move gets her closer to her family in Dayton, Ohio.

She has been president of Jefferson Community College since 2017, and previously served in leadership roles at Sinclair Community College in Dayton, Ohio, from 2010 to 2017, including vice president for strategic initiatives and vice president for business operations.

She also has experience in business and served as an air traffic controller in the U.S. Air Force.

