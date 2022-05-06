Joanne Denslow, 76, formerly of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Joanne Romeo Denslow, formerly of Massena, NY, passed away on Tuesday May 3, 2022 at Cape Coral Hospital in Cape Coral, FL.

Joanne was born in Ogdensburg, NY on December 6, 1945. She is the adopted daughter of Joseph and Ann (Catizone) Romeo, of Massena, NY, both deceased.

Joanne attended and graduated from Holy Family High School, Massena, NY in 1964.

She married Roland Chasse of Massena in 1964 and that marriage ended in divorce. She later married Alan Denslow at the home of her parents in Massena on June 27th, 1981. Her husband Alan survives her, as does her only brother, James (Jim) Romeo of Massena. She is also survived by her three children from her first marriage; Kimberly Chasse of Massena, Thomas Chasse of Vermont, and Ann Stephenson (Christopher) of Carrboro, NC. And their one step-child, Lynna Taubman (James) of Tasmania, Australia. She had 9 grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

From 1964-1978, Joanne was a housewife, living for short periods of time in Chicago, IL, El Paso, TX, and Riverdale, CA. Upon her return to Massena in 1978, she became a phlebotomist at Massena Memorial Hospital where she was employed until 1985.

Joanne then took over ownership of her father’s business, Romeo’s Liquors, in Massena and operated it with her husband, Alan, from 1985-1999. Many people will remember the unique radio commercials which she proudly recorded every Sunday to promote her business and the weekly specials.

She was a former member of both the Massena Chamber of Commerce and St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce. She also served on the Massena Hospital Board of Directors for 10 years from 1990-2000, including two years as President of the Hospital Board.

Additionally, she served on many community committees in Massena including the Folk Festival Committee, the Annual Chamber Dinner, Winter Expo, Tourism Committee, and others. She was also a volunteer and sponsor for Massena Creative Playground, Massena Soap Box Derby, and Italian-American Heritage Festival. Joanne was honored by the Massena Business and Professional Woman’s Club as Woman of the Year in 1991 for her community involvement and leadership.

In 1989, she became a member of the Massena Rotary Club and served in that club until moving to Cape Coral, Florida in 2003 where she continued her membership until 2005. Joanne was a Paul Harris Fellow of Rotary International, a Rotary Benefactor, and she attended several International conventions with her Rotarian husband, Alan.

After selling their small farm on Dennison Road in Massena in 2003, Joanne and Alan relocated to Cape Coral, Florida where she enjoyed her hobbies of shelling, traveling, cruising, painting, reading, bocce, greeting card making, and visiting friends and family.

Funeral arrangements have been made with Phillips Memorial Home, located at 64 Andrews Street in Massena, NY for Wednesday, May 11, 2022 with visitation from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery, Massena, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to your favorite charity. Friends and family are encouraged to share condolences and memories of Joanne by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

