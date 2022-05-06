Advertisement

Lawrence F. Worden, 90, formerly of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A memorial service for Lawrence “Larry” F. Worden of St. Petersburg, FL and formerly of Ogdensburg, NY will be held at 2 pm on Saturday (May 21, 2022) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Deacon David Demerse officiating.

Calling hours will be 12-2 pm.

Mr. Worden passed on Friday, (April 22, 2022) in St. Petersburg, FL, aged 90.

Larry was predeceased by his beloved wife Esther; cherished father to his five children, Larry (Susan) Worden Jr. of Ogdensburg, Laurie (Mark) Kirkby of Prescott, Ontario, Linda (Milton) Vaill of Vernon, NY, Michael (Roberta) of Delmar, NY and David (Leisha Washburn) of Albany, NY; thirteen grandchildren Craig (Sandra) Worden, Casie (Michael) O’Reilly, Ryan (Melanie) Kirkby, Justin (Sandy) Kirkby, Josh (Lesley) Kirkby, Patti (Eric) Pearson, Kevin Vaill, Meghan (Anthony) Matt, Michael (Jessica) Worden Jr., Trent (Kristin) Worden, Kaitlin (Thomas) Caldwell, Kevin Worden and Thomas Worden; nineteen great grandchildren, brother-in-law Warner (Donna) Leuenberger and sister-in-law Carol (Roy deceased) Leuenberger and several nieces and nephews. A granddaughter Melissa “Missy” Vaill predeceased him.

Larry was born on March 20, 1932 in Utica, NY, the son of the late Everett and Dorothy (Lawrence) Worden. He graduated from Whitesboro Central School, Whitesboro, NY, and later attended Westminster Choir College. He later married Esther Marie Leuenberger on January 20, 1951 in Utica, NY.

For over 40 years, he was the owner of Larry Worden & Son Inc auto dealership in Ogdensburg. The past 20 years he had worked at Crown Honda in St. Petersburg, FL where he was fondly called “The Legend”, as both co-workers and customers held him in high esteem.

Larry greatly enjoyed many years in the family home on Riverside Drive on the St. Lawrence River in Ogdensburg. After vacationing several years in Florida, he and his wife moved there permanently over 20 years ago. They returned to their North Country camper each summer. Larry took great pleasure in following and attending many activities and sporting events of his great grandchildren in Ogdensburg and Canada. His great passion was fishing on the St. Lawrence River and eating their catch of the day.

He also enjoyed being a long-time member of the 35 Mile Hunting Club in the Adirondacks, his poker group at Point Brittany and a fond interest in his Ancestry. He was involved in many community organizations; past president of the Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce, co-chairman of Ogdensburg Seaway Festival, Ogdensburg Rotary Club and Ogdensburg Community Players/Command Performances.

Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to the Dave Worden Classic, a cause near and dear to Larry’s heart, to support cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. www.thedavewordenclassic.com.

Condolences can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

Larry’s family would like to thank Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center, St. Petersburg, FL for their compassion, comfort and care given to their loving father. Special thanks also to family and friends who sent cards and participated in his very memorable recent 90th birthday celebration.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

James Jarrett
Alleged burglar caught in act, held at gunpoint until police arrive
Joanne Romeo Denslow, formerly of Massena, NY, passed away on Tuesday May 3, 2022 at Cape Coral...
Joanne Denslow, 76, formerly of Massena
Jerrell Hewitt and Zimmah Wellington
Crack, ecstasy & cash allegedly seized during traffic stop
WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
TV Dinner: Mother’s Day brunch

Obituaries

Many people celebrated Cinco de Mayo on Thursday with Mexican food and drinks.
North country residents embrace Cinco de Mayo
NY Sea Grant: plastic pollution education
Sea Grant offers curriculum on plastic pollution
A Frontier League boys' lacrosse matchup Thursday pitted General Brown against Indian River.
Highlights & scores: boys’ & girls’ Frontier League lacrosse
Wake Up Weather
Dig out those summer clothes for next week
Following a daring escape, captured Nazi pilot Franz von Werra finds himself in Ogdensburg.
1941: Escaped Nazi pilot causes stir in Ogdensburg
It was a tough conversation as parents gathered at Canton Central Thursday night to hear the...
Parents gather in Canton to hear ‘Xander’s Story’