Lawrence F. Worden, 90, formerly of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A memorial service for Lawrence “Larry” F. Worden of St. Petersburg, FL and formerly of Ogdensburg, NY will be held at 2 pm on Saturday (May 21, 2022) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Deacon David Demerse officiating.

Calling hours will be 12-2 pm.

Mr. Worden passed on Friday, (April 22, 2022) in St. Petersburg, FL, aged 90.

Larry was predeceased by his beloved wife Esther; cherished father to his five children, Larry (Susan) Worden Jr. of Ogdensburg, Laurie (Mark) Kirkby of Prescott, Ontario, Linda (Milton) Vaill of Vernon, NY, Michael (Roberta) of Delmar, NY and David (Leisha Washburn) of Albany, NY; thirteen grandchildren Craig (Sandra) Worden, Casie (Michael) O’Reilly, Ryan (Melanie) Kirkby, Justin (Sandy) Kirkby, Josh (Lesley) Kirkby, Patti (Eric) Pearson, Kevin Vaill, Meghan (Anthony) Matt, Michael (Jessica) Worden Jr., Trent (Kristin) Worden, Kaitlin (Thomas) Caldwell, Kevin Worden and Thomas Worden; nineteen great grandchildren, brother-in-law Warner (Donna) Leuenberger and sister-in-law Carol (Roy deceased) Leuenberger and several nieces and nephews. A granddaughter Melissa “Missy” Vaill predeceased him.

Larry was born on March 20, 1932 in Utica, NY, the son of the late Everett and Dorothy (Lawrence) Worden. He graduated from Whitesboro Central School, Whitesboro, NY, and later attended Westminster Choir College. He later married Esther Marie Leuenberger on January 20, 1951 in Utica, NY.

For over 40 years, he was the owner of Larry Worden & Son Inc auto dealership in Ogdensburg. The past 20 years he had worked at Crown Honda in St. Petersburg, FL where he was fondly called “The Legend”, as both co-workers and customers held him in high esteem.

Larry greatly enjoyed many years in the family home on Riverside Drive on the St. Lawrence River in Ogdensburg. After vacationing several years in Florida, he and his wife moved there permanently over 20 years ago. They returned to their North Country camper each summer. Larry took great pleasure in following and attending many activities and sporting events of his great grandchildren in Ogdensburg and Canada. His great passion was fishing on the St. Lawrence River and eating their catch of the day.

He also enjoyed being a long-time member of the 35 Mile Hunting Club in the Adirondacks, his poker group at Point Brittany and a fond interest in his Ancestry. He was involved in many community organizations; past president of the Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce, co-chairman of Ogdensburg Seaway Festival, Ogdensburg Rotary Club and Ogdensburg Community Players/Command Performances.

Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to the Dave Worden Classic, a cause near and dear to Larry’s heart, to support cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. www.thedavewordenclassic.com.

Condolences can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

Larry’s family would like to thank Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center, St. Petersburg, FL for their compassion, comfort and care given to their loving father. Special thanks also to family and friends who sent cards and participated in his very memorable recent 90th birthday celebration.

